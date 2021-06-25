Targa Resources (TRGP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) recently:

6/24/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Targa Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

6/3/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company is also well diversified geographically with its assets serving some of the most attractive oil and gas formations across the United States, and linked with major NGL hubs and logistics centers. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Moreover, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the booming Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. Another plus is that the company the company is largely immune to in commodity price fluctuations. Consequently, Houston, TX based Targa Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

5/14/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $45.00.

TRGP stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 3.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

