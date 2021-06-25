Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Sells $228,038.40 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $12,148.00.

Shares of TARS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 303,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The firm has a market cap of $605.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

