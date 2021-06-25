Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 777.58 ($10.16). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 768.60 ($10.04), with a volume of 1,141,026 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 786.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.