Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brady were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRC opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

