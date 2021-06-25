Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 954 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareDx were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

CDNA stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.61 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.