Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $290,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

