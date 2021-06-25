TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 7th

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 7th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 11,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,799. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

