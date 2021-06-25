Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TME. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TME opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 281,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 186,583 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

