TerraUSD (UST) Market Cap Tops $1.91 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $21.43 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007910 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004741 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,907,003,941 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.