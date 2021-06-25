Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,893 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $913.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

