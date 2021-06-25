Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,901 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,901 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PulteGroup by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,416 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 918.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

