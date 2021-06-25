The AES (NYSE:AES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE AES opened at $25.97 on Monday. The AES has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth about $86,850,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth about $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,196,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

