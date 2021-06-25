The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of The Bancorp worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,399,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TBBK opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

