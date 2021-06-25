The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

BKGFY opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

