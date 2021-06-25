The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,124,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,630,000 after buying an additional 473,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 247,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,700. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

