The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,147. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Ensign Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

