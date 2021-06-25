The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €64.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.82 ($69.19).

Shares of DPW opened at €58.31 ($68.60) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.90.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

