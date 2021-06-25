The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,339 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $368.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

