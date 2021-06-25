The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $129,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,690 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $99,497,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.03. 72,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $332.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

