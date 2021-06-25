The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) versus ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Financial Analysis

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Honest and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67 ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60

The Honest presently has a consensus price target of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 22.98%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 59.30%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than The Honest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Honest and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.66 -$14.47 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.54 billion 3.51 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -2.45

The Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Summary

ContextLogic beats The Honest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

