The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.51. The St. Joe shares last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 128,217 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

