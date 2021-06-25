The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 35,192 shares.The stock last traded at $46.45 and had previously closed at $46.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $604.63 million, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The York Water by 5.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The York Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in The York Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The York Water by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

