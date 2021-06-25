TheStreet Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to “B-“

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOX. UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $90,032,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $48,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in FOX by 1,295.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $29,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.