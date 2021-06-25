thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.60 by Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €9.60 ($11.29) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €8.60 ($10.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.04. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.