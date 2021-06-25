Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53,311.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $53,311.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00581414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038296 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

