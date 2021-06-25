TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of TopBuild worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TopBuild by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.