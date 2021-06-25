Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading Down 0%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.32. 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

