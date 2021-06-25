Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$23.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of TORXF opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

