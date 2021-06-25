Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.22

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and traded as high as $86.54. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $86.46, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMTNF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

