Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.46.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$33.15 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.69 and a 52-week high of C$34.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.91.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,860,975.12. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

