Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 797 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,207% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $501.01 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

