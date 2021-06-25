Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 724 put options on the company. This is an increase of 920% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.01 on Friday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $643.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

