Translate Bio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Translate Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

TBIO stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after buying an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

