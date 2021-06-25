Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 1.7%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.31. 1,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,059,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBIO. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

