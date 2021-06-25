TravelNote (TVNT) Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $17,791.47 and approximately $2,156.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00045731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,841.44 or 1.00352859 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

