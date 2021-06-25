Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.42 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $932.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

