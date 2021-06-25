Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,707 to GBX 2,056. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travis Perkins traded as high as GBX 1,772 ($23.15) and last traded at GBX 1,719.57 ($22.47), with a volume of 962677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,856.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.98.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

