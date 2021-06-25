Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

