Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,873 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $172.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

