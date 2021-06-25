Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $254.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $258.39. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.