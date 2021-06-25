Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 492.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,021 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 192,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,257,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 665,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

