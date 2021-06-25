Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $426.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.20. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 550.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

