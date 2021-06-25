Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $460.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.62. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $238.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.