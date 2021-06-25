Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$173.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRRSF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.67.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.