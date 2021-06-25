Trisura Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

Trisura Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.08.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

