TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
NASDAQ:TRST opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 568,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
