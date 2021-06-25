TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 568,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

