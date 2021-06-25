Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.81 million-22.85 million.

Shares of TOUR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $319.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

