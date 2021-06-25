Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 4.0% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of Twilio worth $52,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,183,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.75. 44,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.