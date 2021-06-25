UBS Group AG Acquires 38,230 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.87% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $5.30 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

