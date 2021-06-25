UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 268.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HGV stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

